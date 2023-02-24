Manager Dave Roberts hinted at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup construction for the 2023 season, per Bill Plunkett. Although nothing is set in stone yet, Roberts said Mookie Betts leading off with Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy following in the lineup (in that order) “makes a lot of sense.”

JD Martinez could factor into the middle of the order as well. He will likely bat fifth or sixth for the Dodgers unless Roberts changes his mind and places Martinez in the top four of the lineup. Gavin Lux, Miguel Vargas, and Chris Taylor will follow suit along with whomever wins the CF job, which could be either James Outman or Trayce Thompson.

The Dodgers’ lineup isn’t as stacked as it was last season, when they had Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger still in the mix. However, this batting order is still capable of producing impressive results. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are two of the best players in baseball. Will Smith is one of the better catchers in the game while Max Muncy and JD Martinez have plenty of RBI potential.

If Gavin Lux, Miguel Vargas, and Chris Taylor can produce from the bottom of the order, the Dodgers’ lineup will be among the best in baseball once again. Their depth has been questioned at times but there’s no denying the potential.

As mentioned earlier, Roberts hasn’t committed to a specific lineup construction. But he seems to like the idea of opening the batting order with Betts, Freeman, Smith, and Muncy.