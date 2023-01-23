The Los Angeles Dodgers could still make a number of moves to impact their roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. LA recently acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in a trade. But barring any other high-profile trades, the Dodgers’ lineup is mostly set. Spring Training battles and potential injuries will obviously factor in as well. Nevertheless, here’s a look at how the Dodgers’ batting lineup may look come Opening Day.

Dodgers’ 2023 Opening Day lineup

Deciding on a leadoff hitter is always a difficult choice to make. But Mookie Betts features impressive on-base ability and is a proven leader. Mookie will likely start the season at the top of Los Angeles’ lineup.

The No. 2 spot is where it gets tricky. There are a number of different hitters who could realistically be utilized in the 2-hole. But knowing the tendencies of Dave Roberts, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Freddie Freeman hitting behind Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers like to play matchups as well. So the 3, 4, and 5 hitters will likely consist of Will Smith, Max Muncy, and JD Martinez in that order.

This provides the Dodgers with lineup versatility. There would be no hitters with the same handedness batting back-to-back through the top five hitters in the lineup.

The bottom 4 hitters will be decided by a number of different position battles. Assuming Miguel Vargas wins the 3B job and James Outman starts in CF, the lineup would ultimately be set.

Gavin Lux will bat 6th in this lineup as the Dodgers’ Opening Day shortstop. Vargas, who offers no shortage of power potential, would bat 7th in this lineup. Chris Taylor and James Outman would round out the batting order.

Here’s a look at how Dave Roberts’ lineup card may look on Opening Day:

Mookie Betts RF Freddie Freeman 1B Will Smith C Max Muncy 2B JD Martinez DH Gavin Lux SS Miguel Vargas 3B Chris Taylor LF James Outman CF

Final thoughts

Miguel Vargas and Trayce Thompson could ultimately sneak into the lineup. Thompson and Outman will battle for the CF job in Spring Training. Meanwhile, Vargas is expected to play a utility type role this season.

Bu in the end, we can expect to see the Dodgers’ lineup look something like what is written above.