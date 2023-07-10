If you're looking to bet on the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby and you like to put your money on a confident player, shying away from Mookie Betts may be a good strategy. Despite entering the event with 26 home runs, tied for the most by the eight players participating, the Los Angeles Dodgers star thinks he has no chance of winning.

“Let's be real,” Betts told Alden Gonzalez, “I'm not a power guy. Do I have some home runs? Sure. But they all go 382 feet.”

Betts admittedly doesn’t want to do the derby, but a plea from his wife brings him to the event on Monday night in Seattle. He hasn’t been practicing for it either, as the four-minute sprint to hit as many home runs as possible in that time span isn’t exactly like regular batting practice.

“Now,” Betts said, “if this was something that I felt like I could win, then yeah, of course I'd be practicing and all that stuff.”

Betts enters the derby as the No. 3 seed, leading the Dodgers in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage. He'll face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round, who set the record for most home runs in a single round (40) and a single derby (91) in 2019, only to lose to Pete Alonso who is also competing again this year.

Betts' argument for him not winning is the lack of distance on his home runs with the Dodgers. His average home run distance this season is 397 feet. Players get an extra 30 seconds in the derby if they hit two 440-foot homers in a round. Mookie Betts may be the best power hitter on the Dodgers, but he doesn’t think he'll be the best power hitter at this year's home run derby.