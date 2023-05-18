Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

We have seen emotional moments in MLB get interrupted and even ruined by the pitch clock this season. MLB has since changed the rule on the matter so teams can file for extra time prior to a potential standing ovation to avoid a pitch clock violation. On the podcast On Base With Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts said he’s willing to take a pitch clock strike if necessary when he makes his return to Fenway Park versus the Boston Red Sox.

“Staying on the pitch clock situation, a couple guys got banged when they had their going-home party,” Betts said. “When I go back to Boston, I’m just going to have to take a strike. I think they can submit… I’m submitting a form. That’s crazy. How are you going to bang somebody?”

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will have plenty of time to get their affairs in order before traveling to Boston. Los Angeles won’t make the trip to Fenway Park until August 25, where they will play a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Betts will likely receive an impressive ovation upon his return. He played with the Red Sox from 2014-2019, leading them to a World Series victory in 2018. Betts also won the AL MVP award during the ’18 campaign. Additionally, Betts didn’t leave in free agency, but was traded after the 2019 season to the Dodgers. There wouldn’t be much reason for Betts to receive anything but applause from the Fenway Park crowd in August.

The Dodgers are currently playing a tremendous brand of baseball. Mookie Betts and LA will look to continue performing at a high level as the season continues on.