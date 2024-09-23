After All-Star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani’s solo home run tied the game in the ninth inning, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts’ walk-off home run sealed the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 victory against the Colorado Rockies. Instead of walking Ohtani to get to Betts, like Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington instructed his team earlier this month, the Rockies’ Seth Halvorsen surrendered back-to-back homers in the bottom of the eighth as Sunday’s win completed a 2-1 series win for the Dodgers.

After the win, Betts talked about how crucial Ohtani’s game-tying home run was.

“It was huge, especially when you’re looking at the scoreboard and you see San Diego won,” Betts said. “I didn’t mean to look at it, but they won, and we needed to win a game there. Shohei starts it off with a homer there to give us some energy, and fortunately, I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also talked about Shohei Ohtani setting the tone in the bottom of the ninth.

“To start that ninth inning with Shohei continuing to do what he does, he just doesn’t seem human right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I really haven’t seen a player as locked like Shohei is for as long as he’s been in quite some time.”

Dodgers on the verge of clinching 11th NL West division title in 12 years

Winners of six of their last eight outings, the Dodgers can win their 11th NL West division title in 12 years with two wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their upcoming three-game series. At 93-63, they have the best record in MLB, and with only six games left, have a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

Heading into the Dodgers’ upcoming three-game series and its divisional title implications, outfielder Mookie Betts looks forward to facing the Pirates.

“It’ll be fun,” Betts said. “A lot of energy. I’m sure a lot of emotions and whatnot, so it’ll be fun. These are the games we dream of playing.”

The Dodgers will consider playoff-seeding scenarios for a potential postseason matchup as they wrap up the regular season. Last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers 3-0 in the division series before the Wild Card team reached the World Series, where they lost 4-1 to the Texas Rangers. An NLDS rematch in 2024 is certainly in play this season, as the Diamondbacks (87-69) are tied for second in the NL Wild Card with the New York Mets.