The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting their offseason earlier than expected, but the National League juggernauts have some big decisions to make this winter. Among them is whether or not to retain veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who had a resurgence at the plate with the Dodgers in 2023.

There appears to be mutual interest between Heyward and the Dodgers for him to return to the team in 2024, according to Jack Harris. The future of Mookie Betts will play a significant factor in that, as LA is expected to use the former AL MVP at second base more often next season.

Betts, a career outfielder in the MLB, was drafted and developed as a second baseman in the minor leagues. Upon several injuries this season, the Dodgers utilized Betts at second base in 70 games. Betts made two errors in 485 innings at the position, impressing Dodgers brass with his seemingly flawless positional transition.

Heyward signed with the Dodgers after seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He had his best statistical season hitting-wise since 2019 (excluding the shortened 2020 season), as the one-time All-Star played in 124 games for LA. His .813 OPS was the fourth-highest mark of his 14-year MLB career and his .473 slugging percentage is topped only by his age-22 season.

Heyward's veteran presence was also welcomed warmly by the Dodgers clubhouse. The five-time Gold Glove Award winner has been highly regarded for his leadership throughout his career and that didn’t change in LA.

Though the Dodgers' main focus this offseason will be trying to sign Shohei Ohtani, smaller moves like re-signing Jason Heyward could prove to be the difference between a championship and another disappointing early exit in the playoffs.