The Los Angeles Dodgers have been surging since the All-Star game, and they have been particularly hot in their last 10 games with 9 victories. Mookie Betts has been one of the players most responsible for their ascension to first place in the National League West and their 7.5 game lead over the second-place San Francisco Giants.

Betts, who has mashed 31 home runs to this point in the season, will not play in Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies. Betts was in the starting lineup originally, but he will have to miss the game due to illness. It is not expected to be long-term issue, but he is not going to play Saturday night.

Betts had been in the lineup as the Dodgers' second baseman. His place in the Los Angeles lineup will be taken by Kike Garcia.

Betts is one of the most versatile players in the game, in addition to one of its best all-around players. He had regularly played infield years ago while coming up in the Boston Red Sox minor league system, but he became a superstar playing right field for both the Red Sox and the Dodgers. He still enjoys playing infield and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has given him that opportunity on multiple occasions this season.

Mookie Betts is in his fourth season as one of the Dodgers mainstays. He is slashing .286/.388/.579 and he has driven in 78 runs while scoring 94. Betts delivered a career-high 35 home runs last season, and he has an excellent chance of surpassing that total in 2023.