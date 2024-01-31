The MLB will help in putting up a new Jackie Robinson statue.

Jackie Robinson was a big icon for individuals not only for baseball but also for the fight for civil rights. There were a lot of things made to immortalize the Los Angeles Dodgers, then Brooklyn Dodgers, legend. One of them that stood out was the statue at McAdams Park in Wichita by League 42. Unfortunately, it was defaced on January 24 by a bunch of unnamed vandals. Now, members of the community have been finding ways to replace the MLB legend's statue.

There were GoFundMe efforts and other sorts of efforts to raise money for the statue. However, none of them were enough quite yet. This caught the attention of the MLB and it prompted a heartwarming gesture to League 42. 30 Clubs along with the league's Commissioner's office have stated that they will fund the costs of replacement for the Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park. Other than fixing up the Dodgers legend's figure, they will also offer other types of support to the league, per Bob Lutz of the League 42 Foundation.

The figure was completely stolen from its place in Wichita. It was cut to the ankles and apparently stolen using a truck. Some parts of the Dodgers great's statue were also found in a trash can fire on the 30th of January. The perpetrators have still not been caught but the vehicle they used has been found.

The GoFundMe for the statue raised nearly $130,00o but it does not look to be enough which is why this gesture from the league matters.