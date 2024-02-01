The reason behind the reworked James Paxton deal.

James Paxton's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been reportedly reworked with the pitcher's unspecified health issue causing the guaranteed money to go from $11 million down to only $7 million, per Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic).

The one-year deal, announced on Monday, still has a maximum potential value of up to $13 million with performance and roster bonuses, according to a copy of the contract details obtained by The Athletic. The Dodgers and Paxton’s agent, Scott Boras, however, agreed to reduce the total guarantee from the originally reported $11 million to $7 million. The issue, while not serious enough to scuttle the deal, resulted in a reworking of the structure of the contract.

Although the difference between the money in the original deal and in the reworked contract is significant, Paxton still has hefty bonus triggers. He will be getting $600,000 every time he gets to his sixth, eighth, 10th, 12th, and 16th start in the 2024 MLB regular season.

James Paxton can make a difference with the Dodgers

After starting in just a total of six games from 2020 to2021 with the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners combined and missed out on the entire 2022 campaign because of a LAT tear. He came back in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox and got 19 starts, finishing with a 7-5 record and a 4.50 ERA.

In any case, the Dodgers have another veteran presence in their rotation in Paxton who joins Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as one of the hauls of Los Angeles in the offseason so far.