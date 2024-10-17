Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's mini-slump was one of the biggest storylines heading into Game 3 of the NLCS. However, those worries were put to rest after Ohtani crushed an eighth inning three-run home run in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets.

Ohtani's Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts addressed the criticisms that Ohtani had been receiving after the Game 3 win, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“I have no idea why people are talking about Shohei. He’s the best player on the field every day,” Betts said. “Oh, he hasn’t got a hit with nobody on. Who cares? It’s Shohei Ohtani. Everybody knows who he is every time he steps in the box. Everybody is expecting something to happen.”

“That’s the problem,” Betts continued. “He’s done it so many times that you expect it. He’s a human for 20 at-bats. It’s Shohei Ohtani.”

The statistic Betts is referring to is the 0-22 clip that Ohtani is hitting with no runners on base. However, on the other side of things, with runners on, like there were when he crushed the ball well-over the right field pole at Citi Field, Ohtani is 7-9.

Should the Los Angeles Dodgers move Shohei Ohtani from the leadoff spot?

With Ohtani's struggles this postseason with no runners on base, it makes sense to question whether or not he should stay as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter. However, since moving to the leadoff spot earlier in the season, Ohtani has put up the best offensive numbers of his career. In 90 games while batting 1st for the Dodgers this season, Ohtani slashed .307/.392/.680 with 35 home runs, 111 hits and 44 stolen bases.

Ohtani, who will almost certainly become the first designated hitter to win an MVP, had arguably the single greatest offensive season of all time. He became the first player in MLB history to record a 50-50 season with a league-leading 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases while also leading the National League with 130 RBI, 134 runs scored and a 1.036 OPS.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is likely making the correct decision in leaving Ohtani at the top of the order. The sample size is too small to make a reactionary decision like that, and his regular season numbers speak for themselves. Even if Ohtani continues to struggle without runners on base, the Dodgers lineup is good enough that later in games, Ohtani will still get opportunities to hit with runners on like he did in Game 3.