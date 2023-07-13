The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency. The majority of talks surrounding Ohtani currently revolve around trade rumors, and whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will decide to deal him away. The Dodgers could ultimately try to acquire Ohtani prior to the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Mookie Betts recently gave his best recruiting pitch to Ohtani for free agency following the season. Even if the Dodgers acquire Ohtani this season, barring an extension, he still will hit the open market following the '23 campaign. Let's take a look at Betts' best pitch to the Angels' two-way phenom, via the Los Angeles Times.

Dodgers: Mookie Betts' free agency pitch to Shohei Ohtani

“He knows the Dodgers win,” Betts said of Ohtani. “We win a lot. I would love for him to come to the Dodgers. I would love nothing more for him than to come to the Dodgers.”

Although Mookie Betts clearly would like Shohei Ohtani to join the Dodgers, he also wants to make sure the superstar is “happy.”

“But I also want him to make sure he and his family are good, make sure he does what is going to make him happy,” Betts stated. “He is going to sign for a long time, and for a lot of money. But that is not the only thing that is going to make him happy. I just want him to be happy.”

Betts is certainly correct in his assessment that Ohtani will sign “for a lot of money.” In fact, some reports have said teams will offer him north of $600 million in free agency. He's on track to shatter previous contract-high records in not just MLB, but in many sports. The Dodgers will likely be among the teams willing to offer Shohei Ohtani a lucrative amount of money in MLB free agency.