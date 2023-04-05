A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a little bit of a scare Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies when they saw Mookie Betts and Jason Heyward collide in the outfield that left the former wincing in pain on the ground.

Mookie Betts/Jason Heyward Collision pic.twitter.com/d2ovMFeHAM — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) April 5, 2023

Fortunately for Mookie Betts and the Dodgers, he did not suffer a serious injury after that collision. After the game, Betts further allayed fears about his status, saying that he only twisted his right ankle and thinks that the soreness is manageable enough to be much of a concern.

“I’m fine. It’s just a little twisted ankle. It’s good,” Mookie Betts said, per SportsNet LA. I really don’t know what happened. I was just going to catch it then I turned around and he (Heyward) was sliding, by the time it was too late. But I mean, he did was he was supposed to do… We’re lucky that we’re okay.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mookie Betts was playing second base in the game, while Heyward took over the right field, which usually is Bett’s spot. Betts went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs against the Rockies. On the season, he is slashing .300/.440/.550 with a home run and five walks.

The Dodgers ended up winning the game 5-2 to improve to 4-2 in the 2023 MLB regular season and complete a two-game sweep of the Rockies.

Coming up next for Mookie Betts and the Dodgers is another series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that beings on Thursday at Chase Field. Los Angeles split its four-game series with the Diamondbacks last week.