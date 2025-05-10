ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Marlins are struggling to win games. Despite the losses, rookie Agustin Ramirez has been lighting up South Beach.

Ramirez is a 23-year-old catcher who has played in just 15 games. In those 15 contests, the catcher has hit .276 with four home runs and eight RBIs. He has added three walks and a .932 OPS. Eight of his 16 hits have been doubles, which makes 12 of his 16 as extra-base hits. Ramirez has been a huge bright spot for a team that is off to a rough start to the 2025 season. The Marlins aim to beat the White Sox on Saturday.

As a result of this hot start, the sportsbooks have taken notice. Ramirez has already jumped Dodgers' rookie Roki Sasaki as the National League Rookie of the Year betting favorite on FanDuel. The catcher has +350 odds to win the award, and Sasaki is second at +500, tied with Mets' rookie Luisangel Acuna. Dylan Crews is 4th at +550 while AJ Smith-Shawver is 5th at +850. This is a loaded class of NL rookies, as some other names not mentioned are worthy of paying attention to.

The last catcher to win NL ROY was Buster Posey in 2010.

The Marlins are coming off a loss to the Chicago White Sox, who are just 11-28 on the season. The Fish aren't much better at 14-23, and things don't get much easier with the Chicago Cubs next on the schedule.

Miami's lineup is inexperienced. Their only veteran hitter at this point would be Jesus Sanchez, who isn't really considered a vet. The team is young, and it will take time before they start winning games. Some other Marlins hitters have stepped up, including Kyle Stowers, who has a .295 average and 25 RBIs, and Matt Mervis, who has seven homers. Xavier Edwards leads the team in hits with 38 and walks at 18.

Roki Sasaki Falls in the NL ROY Odds

The prized young phenom from Japan has not had the start of his career he had envisioned when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason. While he is very young and has plenty of time to figure things out, his numbers are alarming.

The Dodgers have dealt with a lot of injuries but they are still winning games as they have the league's top record at 26-13. Still, they need to see better outings from Sasaki. Sasaki started all eight outings but has yet to pitch more than six innings. Half of his starts have been four innings or fewer, including this past Friday night's start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Against the Dbacks, he did not register a strikeout. Strikeouts are supposed to be his bread and butter, but he has failed to make that a threat in his game. His career high in K's is four, which he has done multiple times. On the season, he has 24 K's and a 4.72 ERA. He adds a 1.49 WHIP with 22 walks in 34.1 innings.

Sasaki's next start is scheduled to be against the Athletics back in Los Angeles. He has pitched slightly better at home, although there isn't much of a difference. He has 10 fewer innings at home and is coming off two straight outings on the road.

A successful home start against the A's could see the odds favor Sasaki again, as he was a big favorite heading into the season. It will be a fun race to watch as it is currently anyone's award to win.