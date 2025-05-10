ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field. It will be a National League West showdown as we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Tony Gonsolin vs. Zac Gallen

Tony Gonsolin (1-0) with a 4.09 ERA

Last Start: Gonsolin went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins.

Away Splits: Gonsolin is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA over one start on the road this season.

Zac Gallen (3-4) with a 4.37 ERA

Last Start: Gallen dominated in his previous outing, hurling seven innings while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out six and walking three in a win over the New York Mets.

Home Splits: Gallen has struggled at Chase Field, going 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA over five starts.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -104

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: ARID

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers made history in their latest game with the Diamondbacks, and continue to set the trend for the rest of baseball this season. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going and put the hammer to their divisional rival with another win.

Shohei Ohtani had another monster game, showing the world why he was the best baseball player. While it was not the best game for the Dodgers, they still persevered on Friday because of a go-ahead home run from Ohtani. The Dodgers continued to put the world on notice with a dangerous lineup that could go off at any time. Significantly, Ohtani leads the team in home runs and is on pace to hit 50 this season, which would be the second consecutive season he has 50 if he can get it.

Mookie Betts has been consistent and went 2 for 5 on Friday with an RBI and a stolen base. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman went 2 for 4 with an RBI. These two hitters are among the core of this lineup that help complement Ohtani.

Gonsolin has thrived against the Diamondbacks, producing a 3.25 ERA in six starts. Now, he looks to beat them again. When Gonsolin exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the 12th-best in baseball. Tanner Scott is the closer with nine saves.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they can continue to string many hits together and put the Diamondbacks on their heels. Then, they need another good outing from Gonsolin.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have meandered around the .500 mark this season. While they are doing enough to stay competitive, it has not translated to consistency. So far, the Diamondbacks are 11th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, fifth in runs, fourth in home runs, and fourth in slugging percentage. But they still have work to do.

Corbin Carroll leads the D-Backs in hits and home runs. Overall, he has had a nice third season after struggling a lot last season. Eugenio Suarez came into Saturday with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs, but he has also struggled to hit consistently, batting .210. Geraldo Perdomo has been better overall, leading the team in RBIs.

Gallen has struggled against the Dodgers, going 1-4 with a 4.03 ERA. Thus, he will need to make good pitches to get better results. When Gallen exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 26th in baseball in team ERA. Both of their closers are injured, and Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel have taken the share of the load.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Carroll can continue to hit the ball well while getting support from Suarez and Perdomo. Then, they need a good performance from Gallen, with at least six innings of work to relieve a battered bullpen.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are 21-18 against the spread, while the Diamondbacks are 18-21. Additionally, the Dodgers are 8-11 against the spread on the road, while the Diamondbacks are 8-13 against the spread at home.

The Dodgers have looked amazing this season and have the better pitcher. While Gallen is a good pitcher, he has not yielded good results against the Dodgers. I don't expect that to change, as the Dodgers finish the four-game series with a win while also covering the spread on the road.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers: -1.5 (+142)