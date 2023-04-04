Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had a smooth start to their season, but it’s hardly time to panic. The San Diego Padres, their main contender in the National League West Division, have not started particularly well. The Dodgers, over a 162-game schedule, should be able to rise to the top of the West and once again put themselves in position to make a run at the World Series. Are their real problems with the Dodgers, however? Certainly. Walker Buehler’s injury problems obviously limit the upside of the starting rotation, and the same is true for Tony Gonsolin’s injury. The Dodgers are close to a lock to make the postseason, but as we saw last year, getting stuck in the opening wild card series — a tricky little best-of-three trap — invites disaster. The New York Mets hit the 100-win plateau, but that didn’t mean anything last October. They crashed out of the playoffs and couldn’t even get to the National League Division Series after a lot of heavy lifting over the course of six months. The Dodgers want to avoid the Mets’ situation, and that means winning the N.L. West is imperative for them.

The Colorado Rockies don’t seem to have a bright long-term future. The organization doesn’t have a lot of pitching, especially in the bullpen. Playing at Coors Field, being caught without high-end pitching is a rough situation for the Rockies. Yet, in the first few days of the new season, Colorado’s starters have done a solid job. They split a four-game series in San Diego against the loaded Padres and have been able to hang in there on a road trip against the best teams in the National League West. We will see if the starters can minimize exposure to the bullpen over the next six months.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-102)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network regional coverage

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The performance of starter German Marquez could be the biggest key to Colorado’s season. That’s no joke. Marquez struggled for much of last season. He had a few moments of quality but was not relentlessly consistent, certainly not at the standard the Rockies needed in order to compete for the wild card in the National League. However, Marquez pitched really well in the season opener last week against the Padres in San Diego, outperforming Blake Snell and helping Colorado to a four-game split on the road, a very encouraging result for the Rockies. Having Marquez on the hill in this game gives Colorado a chance to gain momentum behind a pitcher who is central to the team’s success. If Marquez is the real deal — able to establish and maintain elite form — in 2023, the Rockies become a dramatically better team. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have been very inconsistent at the plate. The team has already lost a pair of 2-1 games this season, both of them at home. Los Angeles has not yet been able to string together consecutive good performances at the plate. Marquez can take advantage of LA’s inconsistency.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are a much better team than the Rockies, and they have staff ace Julio Urias on the mound. Los Angeles scored 13 runs against the Rockies in a win on Monday night. This team is bound to develop more consistency on offense, and that could easily come in this game, especially versus a weak Colorado bullpen.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers should be able to hammer the Rockies’ bullpen. As long as they don’t get smoked in the first four or five innings by Marquez, they should win by multiple runs.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5