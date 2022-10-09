Dodgers’ NLDS game times announced pending winner of Mets-Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting the winner of the New York Mets-San Diego Padres game to know who they will face in the National League Division Series (NLDS). And depending on who moves on, their MLB playoffs schedule will vary.

As Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times noted, if the Mets win and move on, the NLDS Game 1 against the Dodgers on Tuesday will start at 5:35 PM. It adjusts to over an hour against the Padres, with the opener moving to 6:37 PM.

For Game 2, the Dodgers will play on Wednesday at 5:07 PM if it’s against the Mets. If they end up facing the Padres, the contest moves to 30 minutes later at 5:37 PM.

The Dodgers automatically qualified for the NLDS after posting the best record in the National League and the MLB with 111 win and just 51 losses. Naturally, there are massive expectations on the franchise as they look to get back to the top after their 2020 World Series win.

Los Angeles, however, know very well that regular season records don’t matter in the MLB playoffs. As Freddie Freeman warned the Dodgers heading to the postseason, they cannot be complacent despite being the best team record-wise.

“First tournament’s over. Now, the big tournament starts. No one cares what your numbers were or how many wins you you have starting Tuesday. So it’s first to 11,” Freeman exclaimed.

Sure enough, the Dodgers are facing a difficult test whoever they end up playing. Both the Padres and Mets have proven they can be a threat, and LA must be ready physically and mentally for the challenge they bring.