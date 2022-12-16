By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers.

Well this is awkward…..again 😬 pic.twitter.com/cUl84Jwdrj — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 16, 2022

“Well this is awkward…..again,” Noah Syndergaard wrote.

But the fact is that Syndergaard doesn’t throw 99-MPH these days. And Chase Utley isn’t even in the big leagues anymore. LA fans will likely be willing to reconcile their differences with the former Mets’ star if he pitches well for the Dodgers in 2023.

Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior worked his magic on pitchers Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney last year. Both hurlers went on to enjoy superb campaigns in LA and earn impressive contracts in free agency this past offseason. Noah Syndergaard, who reportedly turned down a longer contract and more money to join the Dodgers, is hoping that Prior can help him enjoy a quality season in LA as well.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff is led by Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw. Tony Gonsolin will be an important piece to the puzzle as well. And it would not be shocking to see Dustin May emerge as a star if he can stay healthy. But Noah Syndergaard provides a strong veteran presence in the backend of the rotation.

Syndergaard will aim to reestablish himself as a star pitcher and find success with the Dodgers.

His decision to confront the Chase Utley incident is a strong first step to winning over the fans.