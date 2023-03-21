Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers feature no shortage of prospect potential. Pitchers such as Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot are the front-runners to replace Tony Gonsolin in the pitching rotation amid Gonsolin’s expected injury absence to open the season. Bobby Miller, on the other hand, is LA’s top pitching prospect. The sky’s the limit for Miller moving forward. Pitching prospect Gavin Stone, however, as flown under the radar at times.

But Dave Roberts is certainly taking notice of Stone during spring training, per MLB.com’s Juan Toribio.

“Certainly the skill set, we already knew about, but it’s still good to see in bullpen sessions every day,” Roberts said. “But I just think learning more about the person, the heartbeat, how he performs on this stage. That’s really telling. I couldn’t be more impressed with Gavin.”

Stone recently impressed during a spring training outing versus the Oakland Athletics, striking out eight hitters in only three innings.

Gavin Stone's 8Ks in 3 innings. 😯 That changeup is gonna be a problem. pic.twitter.com/AlfrjBgh0O — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 20, 2023

Stone is the Dodgers’ No. 5 overall prospect, per MLB.com. The 24-year old’s MLB ETA is set for 2023, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him impact the ball club at some point this year. Stone is still developing his fastball, but his changeup is considered his top pitch. If he can increase his velocity and garner more consistency with his slider, Stone will become a dynamic three-pitcher hurler.

The Dodgers’ depth has been questioned at times this offseason, but their future is bright from a pitching perspective without question. Stone will be a prospect to keep an eye on in 2023.