In the heat of a rugged postseason battle where everything is on the line and teams play for all the marbles, the emotions brought forth by pressure can manifest itself in different, sometimes odd ways. However, some ways of releasing emotions are flat out embarrassing that some athletes only manage to admit that they happened years after the fact. Just ask Boston Red Sox and former Los Angeles Dodgers utility player/centerfielder Kike Hernandez.

Hernandez is no stranger to the pressure of playoff baseball; he made the postseason in all six years of his stint with the Dodgers. In fact, Hernandez ended his Dodgers tenure on a high, helping LA win an elusive World Series trophy in 2020 after years of playoff heartbreak. But that 2020 postseason run did not come without its fair share of crappy troubles especially as he needed to take medication for his tooth infection with an unfortunate side effect of diarrhea.

Speaking with former Dodgers third baseman and recent Red Sox signee Justin Turner, Kike Hernandez revealed that what he thought was an innocuous fart following a euphoric celebration after a resounding out during the 2020 NLDS against the San Diego Padres turned out to be more of a solid excretion than a gaseous one, in an accident reminiscent of Paul Pierce’s iconic 2008 NBA Finals moment.

“I was DHing and I thought I farted. I went out to lead off the inning [and] I struck out in three pitches,” Hernandez recalled, per TMZ Sports.

Kike Hernandez did not specify which NLDS game it was, but the incident most likely happened during Game 1 of that Dodgers-Padres series. He only led off an inning twice in that series, and both instances occurred during that game.

Hernandez’ accident occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning; it’s not too difficult to see why he was pumped up after seeing Dustin May pitch a 1-2-3 top half of the inning, including two strikeouts. Hernandez, however, struck out after four pitches, not three. Perhaps he is merely repressing what was such an embarrassing event, leading to an inaccurate recollection.

Nonetheless, Kike Hernandez also told Justin Turner that following his inadvertent bowel release and subsequent strikeout, he ran towards the restroom and relieved himself of solid waste in a much more fitting place.

“When I went in the dugout, I went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down, completely sharted,” Hernandez added.

Hernandez may have felt his soul depart his body after that moment. But he will be looking at that moment fondly now given how his 2020 season ended.