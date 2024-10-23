Although the Los Angeles Dodgers experienced a number of injuries to their starting pitchers this season, the team’s bullpen has been a strength. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has opted for bullpen games three times in this postseason, most recently utilizing a bullpen strategy in the decisive Game 6 of the NLCS. The experiment was a success and LA is headed to the World Series to face the New York Yankees.

Now the Dodgers could add two more arms to their excellent bullpen as injured relief pitchers Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia are “trending in the right direction,” according Roberts, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X. Unfortunately, the team won’t know for sure if Graterol and Vesia will be able to pitch in the Fall Classic until Friday, the deadline for roster additions.

The Dodgers are essentially down to three quality starters after losing Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, Gavin Stone and Clayton Kershaw. Of course, the team has been without the pitching services of superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has been unable to take the mound while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

After spending most of the season on the injured list with a shoulder ailment, sixth-year reliever Graterol made it back to LA’s bullpen in August. Graterol then battled a hamstring injury before returning to the team. However, The Dodgers placed Graterol on the IL just before the playoffs with shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old righty will throw a bullpen session this week with the hope of making the World Series roster.

Can Brusdar Graterol rejoin the Dodgers in the World Series?

Vesia pitched well for LA in the Division Series against the Padres, working three innings without allowing a run against San Diego. However, the fifth-year lefty has been sidelined with an intercostal injury and his absence forced the Dodgers to reconfigure their bullpen for the NLCS against the Mets.

Vesia is considered the better shot to make the World Series roster as he’ll face hitters in a bullpen session this week. Roberts should have a better idea of his relievers’ statuses in the next day or two.

The bullpen game has been an important strategy for the Dodgers this postseason. Not only did they use relievers to close out the Mets in the Championship Series but the team also turned to the bullpen in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres and kept their season alive.

The World Series starts on Friday evening in Los Angeles. The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound in Game 1 while Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Dodgers.