The Los Angeles Dodgers made multiple roster moves ahead of Thursday night's game against the San Diego Padres. LA placed reliever Brusdar Graterol on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation, a move that could impact the team's playoff bullpen. The team also announced that catcher Austin Barnes was activated, right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius was recalled and catcher Hunter Feduccia was optioned.

“He’s been battling it ever since spring training,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Obviously there’s some things going on in the shoulder.”

Ardaya also reports that Roberts referred to the situation as “week to week.”

Graterol has dealt with injury concerns in 2024. The 26-year-old has pitched well when healthy, recording a 2.45 ERA. The problem is that Graterol has appeared in only seven big league games this season. LA was hoping to have Graterol in the postseason, but his injury return date is currently uncertain.

Graterol has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball over the past couple of years. In 2023, Graterol was dominant, pitching to a stellar 1.20 ERA across 68 appearances. The Dodgers' bullpen is better when Graterol is available. He may even emerge as a potential closer at some point down the road.

At the moment, though, Graterol's primary focus is on returning from his shoulder injury.

Dodgers bullpen preparing for playoffs

The Dodgers have 94 wins so far in 2024. They have enjoyed another impressive regular season, but will the Dodgers be in trouble once the playoffs begin?

The offense is strong. Shohei Ohtani is currently in the process of completing a remarkable campaign. He will win the National League MVP after recording a 50-50 season.

The starting rotation has question marks, however. Injuries are the primary culprit for those question marks. LA has plenty of talented pitchers on the roster, but many of those hurlers happen to be injured.

The Dodgers bullpen's performance will be pivotal in October. Graterol's potential absence is far from ideal, but Los Angeles still has enough bullpen talent to take care of business. The Dodgers bullpen will be the X-factor once the playoffs get underway.