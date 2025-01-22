Roki Sasaki instantly became a polarizing figure among multiple fan bases when he left money on the table and signed with the ever-growing Los Angeles Dodgers last week. He does not look like a man who regrets his decision, however. The Japanese starting pitcher attended Tuesday night's game between the Lakers and visiting Washington Wizards, making sure to ingratiate himself to the community.

Following an exchange with LeBron James before tip-off, Sasaki delivered a message that was both succinct and invigorating. “Let's go Dodgers,” he said, via the ESPN Los Angeles X account. The 23-year-old right-hander is making an effective first impression, but a massive chunk of the baseball-watching world vehemently opposes his sentiment.

Dodgers win the offseason once again

Although the the Dodgers are working within the rules, many people detest what they represent. The canyon-sized gap in spending between the big-market franchises and the small-market ones appears more prevalent than ever, making free agency a rather anticlimactic affair for much of the league. LA is capitalizing on its 2024 World Series championship run and using its resources, reputation and endless ambition to assemble an absurdly talented roster. Implementing that top-notch formula entailed them acquiring the latest international phenom.

Sasaki joins Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, his World Baseball Classic teammates, in bringing a profound Japanese influence to the clubhouse and culture. Marketing campaigns will want to group him with his countrymen, but this young athlete is motivated to dominate on the mound and help Los Angeles capture another title. He posted a 2.10 ERA in four seasons for Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines and has a perfect game on his sterling resume.

Expectations will be quite high, not just for Roki Sasaki, but the entire Dodgers franchise. After adding a plethora of game-changing pitchers this offseason, the bar is not merely winning a championship. They are expected to destroy the competition. Such is the plight of a team that is forced to wear the “villain label.” Sasaki did not inspire rage with his soundbite, however.

He just seems happy to be in LA and eager to begin his MLB career. The Lakers did their part to welcome in the 6-foot-4 hurler, defeating the Wizards, 111-88, in Crypto.com Arena.