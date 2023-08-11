It's not always the flashiest trades that make a team better and the Dodgers may have found a diamond in the rough of their trade market with the acquisition of Ryan Yarbrough. The Dodgers received Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals on a deadline day deal and he made his debut with LA on Aug. 5.

Thursday night he pitched in his first game at Dodger Stadium and got the honor of entering the game in place of future hall of fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw gave the Dodgers five innings of one-run ball, dropping his ERA to 2.51 on the season. Yarbrough entered the game and tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, earning the win for his efforts. He was in awe of Kershaw and is thrilled to be on the same team as a pitching icon.

“It's pretty electric just being able to watch that,” Yarbrough said via Matthew Moreno. “He's been doing this a long time at such a high level. I'm going to try to pick his brain throughout this time. It's really cool to be able to say your first game at Dodger Stadium was following Clayton Kershaw.”

Yarbrough overall this season has a 3.86 ERA in 58.1 innings pitched. He's made seven starts and has three quality starts under his belt. More nights like Thursday will make Yarbrough an integral part of this Dodgers pitching staff. LA has raced back into first place in the NL West and is eyeing the top seed in the National League playoff picture.