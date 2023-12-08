Shohei Ohtani is reportedly "en route" to Toronto as Blue Jays fans await his final MLB free agency decision

There is a new update in Friday's Shohei Ohtani saga. MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Ohtani is “en route” to Toronto.

“Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today. A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans. At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any @MLB team,” Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans were tracking an airplane that was headed from California to Toronto early Friday. Toronto Blue Jays fans are holding their breath as various rumors swirl about Ohtani's MLB free agency decision.

After a slow start to the offseason, Friday has produced plenty of excitement and drama.

Latest on Shohei Ohtani's MLB free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still alive in the Ohtani free agency sweepstakes. The Blue Jays have momentum though, momentum which has only increased given Morosi's new report.

Fans are wondering if Ohtani is headed to Toronto to finalize an agreement. Or, he may simply be going to discuss a potential contract. At the moment, it is clear just how close he is to an agreement with the Blue Jays.

Prior to Friday, however, Dodgers fans certainly felt much more confident about the situation. It now appears that the Blue jays are in the driver's seat. Anything can still happen though, as a contract has yet to be signed.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Shohei Ohtani's MLB free agency as they are made available.