Spring Training hasn't even started yet, but Shohei Ohtani is already crushing homers with the Dodgers.

The 2023-24 MLB offseason was defined by Shohei Ohtani, and he made a massive decision to leave the Los Angeles Angels so that he could sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a massive ten-year, $700 million deal. It's safe to say that there's a lot of hype surrounding him now that he's joined the Dodgers, and based on what he's done early in his MLB career, it's not exactly hard to see why that's the case.

While he won't be pitching in 2024, Ohtani has taken the MLB by storm with his two-way capabilities, as he's one of the best hitters and pitchers in the league, all in one player. Even though he will just be hitting this upcoming season, the hype surrounding Ohtani is incredibly high, and it certainly won't be going away anytime soon after clips of him smoking homers ahead of Spring Training have surfaced.

Aside from the colors he's wearing, this is pretty much what we've come to expect from Shohei Ohtani over the years. He's been arguably the best hitter in the league over the past three seasons, and he could become even better now that he's in a stacked lineup that also features superstar sluggers in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

There will likely be a lot more home runs from Ohtani throughout the season, but it's exciting to see that he seems likely to pick up right where he left off last season. The Dodgers are looking like a superteam heading into the upcoming campaign, and if Ohtani can hit like he did with the Angels, it wouldn't be all that wise to bet against them to make a run for the 2024 World Series.