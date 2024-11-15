Shohei Ohtani had a remarkable debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After falling short of the playoffs in six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani led the Dodgers to the National League Pennant with one of the greatest offensive campaigns in baseball history. The superstar DH then capped off his legendary season with a World Series title.

Ohtani was unable to pitch this season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, turning all of his attention to hitting. That approach was exceptionally effective as Ohtani took home the 2024 Edgar Martinez Award, also known as the Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. It’s the fourth time Ohtani has won the honor, putting him in exclusive company. Only Shohei, David Ortiz and Edgar Martinez himself have won the award four times, per MLB Stats.

Ortiz was Outstanding DH a record eight times while Martinez won it five times. However, Ohtani has now won the award in four consecutive seasons. Only Oritz has put together a longer streak, taking home the prize five straight years from 2003-2007. Ohtani is now one season away from tying Big Papi for the longest streak of being the best DH in baseball.

Dodgers’ DH Shohei Ohtani keeps making history

Of course, Outstanding Designated Hitter isn’t the only award Shohei will claim after his memorable season. Ohtani is a lock to win the National League MVP when the honor is presented by MLB on November 21. It will be his second straight Most Valuable Player Award and the third of his career.

Ohtani signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season. He became just the sixth player ever to reach the 40/40 club – hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a season. He then became the first player to ever reach the 50/50 club.

Ohtani also made the postseason for the first time in his career in 2024. While he powered the Dodgers to the World Series, he tailed off a bit in the Fall Classic as the Dodgers unsung heroes stepped up to help win the championship. Shohei also was injured in the series, suffering a dislocated left shoulder in Game 2 that required surgery.

After soaking in his first World Series parade and accepting his third MVP Award, Ohtani will get back to baseball. Although he may not be ready to take the mound when the 2025 season begins in March, the Dodgers believe Ohtani will be ready to pitch by April.