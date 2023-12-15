LA Dodgers' star, Shohei Ohtani, finally reveals the name of his dog.

In mid-November, Shohei Ohtani's dog went viral on social media after he was seen holding it while accepting his MVP award for the 2023 season. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers introduced Ohtani with his official jersey. During that ceremony, the best player in baseball finally revealed his dog's name.

The Dodgers' star shared that his dog's name is “Dekopin,” per LA sports writer Michael J. Duarte. In English, it translates to the word “Decoy.”

“Confirmation that the spelling of Ohtani’s dog’s name is ‘Dekopin.'”

As for the pronunciation, “Dekopin” is pronounced “Dicklebeen.” So, there you have it. Shohei Ohtani's dog is named “Dekopin.” It's a really cool name for a dog. Even if it technically means “decoy.” It might have a more emotional meaning for Shohei Ohtani and his family. Or, maybe he just thought it was a great name.

Luckily for Dekopin, he/she doesn't have to move to a new city after Ohtani signed a 10-year $7000 million deal with the Dodgers. Maybe the commute to work is a little longer. But Dekopin can continue living the same life as usual.

As for Shohei Ohtani, he'll be wearing Dodger Blue after leaving the Angels this offseason. He won't be able to pitch in 2024, but he will continue playing as a Designated Hitter for Los Angeles. The Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in baseball thanks to this deal.

With that said, hopefully, we get to see more of Dekopin. If not, it's completely understandable. Shohei Ohtani has a tendency to enjoy his privacy more than most superstar athletes.