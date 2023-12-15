Shohei Ohtani is so excited to join like-minded Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani was surely seeing dollar signs going into MLB free agency this year, but he also has clear individual and team goals that are driving him forward in the next chapter or chapters of his unprecedented career. The Los Angeles Dodgers apparently align with those ambitions.

“I can’t wait to join the Dodgers,” Ohtani said in his introductory press conference Thursday, per Dodger Blue's Matthew Moreno. “They share the same passion as me, and have a vision and history all about winning.”

A $700 million contract that will be substantially deferred over the next 10 seasons was a strong indicator that the superstar slugger/ace and LA were on the same page, but these latest comments further illustrate their cohesion. Ohtani wants to win, and the Dodgers are highly motivated to correct their recent postseason failures. In theory, this is a perfect match.

But results must be reflected on the field next October. Los Angeles has amassed 100 or more wins in four-straight 162-game seasons, clinched the National League West crown 10 times in the last 11 years and, most importantly, won a World Series in 2020. Many, however, do not believe this team can go all the way in a regular campaign.

Shohei Ohtani, who has yet to log a playoff appearance since making his MLB debut in 2018, is intent on maximizing his own scary potential and unlocking the full powers of this NL behemoth. Beyond just supreme talent, compatibility is of the utmost importance.

The Dodgers dedicated their offseason to convincing the two-time MVP that they are the only free agency destination for him. And now, we all wait to see if this “shared vision” can come to fruition.