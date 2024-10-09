The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres in the third game of their best-of-5 National League Division Series at Petco Park Tuesday night.

This is not what Shohei Ohtani envisioned Los Angeles would be at this point of the season when he inked a monster and historic deal with the Dodgers back in the offseason, but it's the reality for now for his team.

“What's done is done now, so at this point it's very simple,” Ohtani told reporters when asked after the game “how devastating” it feels that his team is on the verge of packing its bags for an early vacation (h/t SportsNet LA).

“It's to win two games,” the two-time American League Most Valuable Player added.

The Dodgers took the series opener at Dodger Stadium, 7-5, before the Padres sent a strong message with a 10-2 victory in Game 2. With that win, San Diego gave itself a huge momentum to ride on heading into Game 3 at home where they continued their offensive onslaught.

The Dodgers put themselves on the board first with a Mookie Betts solo blast in the first inning in Game 3 but the Paders responded by dropping a six-run salvo in the second inning, which was all they needed to take care of business. Teoscar Hernandez launched a grand slam in the third inning to trim down San Diego's lead to a run, but both sides never scored again, which was, of course, in favor of the home team.

Shohei Ohtani has to find his groove in Game 3 of Dodgers-Padres series

Ohtani scored a run off of Hernandez's hit, but he was just 1-for-4 on the night with two strikeouts and zero walks. Over the last two games, Ohtani has gone just 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. He is 3-for-13 overall in the series with six strikeouts. He's yet to reach a base in the Padres series via a walk, hence his identical .231 batting average and on-base percentage after three games.

Perhaps Ohtani will finally get hot at the plate this Wednesday, with the Padres starting Dylan Cease. Overall in his career, Ohtani is 5-for-17 with three home runs and seven RBIs plus a pair of walks against the Padres right-handed pitcher. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will go for a bullpen day on Wednesday, putting more pressure on Ohtani and the Dodgers' offense to deliver the goods.