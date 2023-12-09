Shohei Ohtani didn't end up being on a plane to sign with the Blue Jays on Friday, leading to a hilarious Instagram post from Robert Herjavec

Friday afternoon was a hectic day for Shohei Ohtani, even though he didn't actually do anything. Rumors began to percolate that Ohtani was flying to Toronto to sign with the Blue Jays, but they ended up being false, leading to everyone freaking out over his free agency potentially coming to an end for no reason. The Ohtani plane rumors may have been false, but they did lead to a hilarious Instagram post from Robert Herjavec.

Herjavec is most well-known for being one of the investors on the hit television show “Shark Tank”, and while he is initially from Croatia, he spent much of his life growing up in Toronto, Canada. Herjavec is obviously hoping that Ohtani ends up signing with the Blue Jays, and while the two-way superstar wasn't on a plane headed to Toronto, it turns out Herjavec was, resulting in him jokingly claiming to have been signed by Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec)

Herjavec does a good job at trying to make light of what was surely a stressful day for the Blue Jays and their fans. For a point in time, it seemed like they had signed Ohtani, and that the deal was as good as done. Unfortunately, that all came crashing down, and he still hasn't made a decision on where he will be playing baseball for the foreseeable future.

While it stinks that Ohtani isn't officially signing with the Blue Jays yet, he still is a free agent, and it seems like all options are still on the table for the time being. Toronto would be overjoyed to land Ohtani, but if they are unable to do so, they may be able to sign Herjavec for a much cheaper price based on this post.