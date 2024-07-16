For the first time ever, a Los Angeles Dodgers player has won the MLB Home Run Derby, with Teoscar Hernandez topping the field in the 2024 edition of the event in Arlington, Texas. Hernandez defeated Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the finals of the Derby by just a foot, with the runner-up falling just way short of what would have been a tying home run.

Hernandez started it off with 19 home runs in the first round, which were the fewest among the four players who advanced to the second round. The others joining the Dodgers outfielder to the next phase were Witt (20 first-round home runs) plus Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians, who each had 21 home runs.

In the second round, Witt led the remaining field with 17 home runs while Hernandez and Bohm had 14 home runs apiece. Hernandez then edged Bohm in a swing-off to join Witt in the Derby's finale.

Hernandez hit first in the finals and produced 14 dingers. Witt nearly stole the lead from Hernandez with some clutch hitting that earned him bonuses while being down to his last out. Ultimately, Hernandez's 14 home runs in the finals were enough to stave off Witt, who settled with 13 home runs. Overall, Hernandez had 40 home runs in the event while Witt had 50.

Fans go wild with reactions to Teoscar Hernandez's huge MLB Home Run Derby win

“DODGER FANS GET SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT THIS WEEK LFGGG” – @codybelli

“I’ve got to admit that I didn’t see that coming! Congratulations!” – @brui4ns1

“It goes right down to the wire! Congratulations Teoscar and Bobby!” – @MichaelFreda17.

“He literally dodged A bullet fr 😭 I was worried” – @UDONTKNOWRI

“TEOSCAR HERNÁNDEZ really deserves it #HRDERBY CHAMPION 💥 – “@MrBossMan90

“Teoscar Hernández becomes the first Dodgers player ever to win the Home Run Derby 🏆 He's taking home $1 million for first place,” shared Front Office Sports.

Others used Hernandez's Derby success as an opportunity to send a message to the Dodgers about giving him a new contract.

“Give him a contract! He’s a Dodger legend !” – @Lakeshow_323.

“Can someone explain why we haven’t extended him yet? He just keeps getting more expensive.” – @BNWComicsCA

“PLEASE RE-SIGN HIM PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE,” begged @jcwrld05.

The 31-year-old Hernandez, who played in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners, signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers last January for $23.5 million. He will be a free agent by the end of the 2024 MLB season but his strong season so far plus his great showing in the Derby is making Dodgers fans believe that he's worth another deal from the National League West powerhouse ball club.

Teoscar Hernandez's 2024 season with the Dodgers

Hernandez has been among the key contributors for the Dodgers so far in the 2024 MLB regular season. He ended the first half with hitting numbers of .261/.327/.475. Hernandez also has 19 home runs to his name, putting him on pace to surpass the 26 home runs he hit in 2023 and the 25 he smashed in 2022 — his last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now a two-time All-Star, Hernandez will look to sustain his form in the second half, as the Dodgers aim to stretch their lead atop the NL West. At the moment, the Dodgers own a 56-41 record — seven games ahead of the rest of their rivals in the division.