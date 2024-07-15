It is the MLB All-Star Break and to kick the festivities off in Arlington, Texas the Home Run Derby is tonight. There is nothing like watching some sluggers get their chance behind the plate and hitting as many home runs as far as they can. We're here to share our MLB odds series and make some 2024 Home Run Derby props predictions to kick off the All-Star festivities.. There are some heavy hitters in this year's Home Run Derby, highlighted by two-time winner Pete Alonso, the betting favorite to win it this year.

We will talk about our picks for the best props to take in the Home Run Derby, so which player will hit the longest home run in both round one and overall, the combined home runs between the hitters, the farthest any home run goes, and the player with the home run that had the highest exit velocity.

Here are the MLB Home Run Derby Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Home Run Derby Props: Player to Hit Longest Home Run

Bobby Witt Jr.: +230

Marcell Ozuna: +380

Pete Alonso: +460

Gunnar Henderson: +600

Adolis Garcia: +700

Teoscar Hernandez: +850

Jose Ramirez: +1500

Alec Bohm: +2200

Player to Hit Longest Home Run Prediction:

Bobby Witt Jr. is the favorite for a reason. He has hit the longest home run of any of the eight contenders this season at 468 feet and the second closest is Ozuna at 448 feet. Witt Jr. is not the biggest player in the Derby, but of the eight he is the one that is far and away above everyone else when it comes down to distance. He has the longest average distance of homers and the most “no-doubters” or homers that would be gone in every ballpark. This is Witt Jr.'s first Home Run Derby, so look for him to put on a show.

Prediction & Pick: Bobby Witt Jr. (+230)

MLB Home Run Derby Props: Distance of Longest Home Run:

Over 482.5: -112

Under 482.5: -112

Distance of Longest Home Run Prediction:

None of the participants in the derby have hit a home run of this distance all year. This is different where each pitch is from someone trying to help the hitter instead of the strikeout, but the closest anyone has gotten all year was Bobby Witt Jr.'s 468-foot homer. We will most likely see a 470-foot homer at some point during the event, but this distance is barely too high. It goes just under and we see the longest distance at around 477 feet.

Prediction & Pick: Under 482.5 (-112)

MLB Home Run Derby Props: Player to Hit Home Run with Highest Exit Velocity:

Bobby Witt Jr.: +360

Pete Alonso: +390

Gunnar Henderson: +450

Jose Ramirez: +550

Adolis Garcia: +700

Teoscar Hernandez: +850

Alec Bohm: +2200

Player to Hit Home Run with Highest Exit Velocity Prediction:

The home run that could have the longest distance, Witt Jr. is the favorite in this category. However, We should see Gunnar Henderson also show out at this event. His longest home run this year was 401 feet. This event is a great opportunity to be a coming-out party for young players like Henderson who is 23 and Witt Jr. who is 24. Henderson has the kind of raw power that is built for an event like this. He has a chance to shock some people, so this is a bit of an out-of-the-box pick, but I like Henderson for this prop.

Prediction & Pick: Gunnar Henderson (+450)

MLB Home Run Derby Props: Total Home Runs Hit:

Over 274.5 Home Runs: -102

Under 274.5 Home Runs: -125

Total Home Runs Hit Prediction:

This is a massive number, but we have sluggers in this derby. We also saw this number get shattered last season with 341 total between every participant. This group has 159 on the year, but the ballpark is also very home-run friendly. Look for this number to go over and I think it could hit anywhere between 280 and 290 home runs. This number should go over for the group in this derby.

Prediction & Pick: Over 274.5 Home Runs (-102)