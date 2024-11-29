The Los Angeles Dodgers have already had a busy offseason, signing Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract in MLB free agency. LA is expected to continue to add as well. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently made an appearance on Dodgers Nation and said he expects Teoscar Hernandez to re-sign with the ball club, via Doug McKain.

“They are probably letting him look around and saying, ‘if someone blows us out of the water, fine.' Usually the Dodgers set a mark,” Nightengale said. “‘Okay, if you're willing to sign for this we will do it, otherwise we will turn our attention somewhere else.' I think Teoscar Hernandez comes back.

“He loved playing for the Dodgers. You saw it during the postseason, during the parade, everybody raved about what a great teammate he was.”

Will Teoscar Hernandez re-sign with the Dodgers following strong 2024 season?

Hernandez enjoyed an All-Star 2024 season. The 32-year-old outfielder, who earned his second career All-Star selection, recorded a slash line of .272/.339/.501/.840 across 154 games played. He also hit 33 home runs and 32 doubles while driving in 99 runs and stealing 12 bases. It was an all-around quality campaign for the veteran right-handed hitter, as he ended up finishing 19th in National League MVP voting.

Hernandez is going to receive attention in free agency following his strong season. Losing Hernandez in free agency would be an unfortunate blow for the Dodgers. LA likely has interest in re-signing him. Nightengale said Hernandez “loved playing for the Dodgers”, which probably means Hernandez has interest in a reunion as well.

However, anything can happen in free agency. If a team makes a much better offer than the Dodgers then Hernandez may decide to sign elsewhere. It will be a situation worth closely monitoring, as Teoscar Hernandez was quite impactful amid the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run.