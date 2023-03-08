Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin recently suffered an ankle injury. Dave Roberts provided a discoursing update on the right-hander on Wednesday, per Fabian Ardaya.

“Tony Gonsolin’s ankle is still ‘tender,’ Dave Roberts said. X-rays came back clean for any fracture. But Roberts said he ‘doesn’t feel good’ about Gonsolin being ready for Opening Day. Still day to day,” Ardaya wrote on Twitter.

Gonsolin was forced to leave Monday’s team workout after enduring the ailment. He was expected to pitch on Wednesday for the Dodgers, but Michael Grove will draw the start instead, per Matthew Moreno.

The Dodgers have already dealt with the injury bug in Spring Training. Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week. Los Angeles would love for Gonsolin to overcome this injury and return soon, but Robert’s update doesn’t bode well for his chances of being ready for Opening Day. Still, it is promising that his X-rays came back clean.

Who will be Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin replacement if necessary?

Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, and Gavin Stone are all candidates to replace Tony Gonsolin if the right-hander is forced to miss time early in the regular season. Miller is the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, but Stone and Pepiot are legitimate options as well.

Los Angeles doesn’t feature as much veteran starting pitching depth as they have in past seasons, but they have an abundance of young arms waiting in the minor leagues.

For now, nothing is certain. Tony Gonsolin could still recover faster than expected and be ready for Opening Day.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.