Tony Gonsolin looked as though he was the cure to the Los Angeles Dodgers' malaise against the San Francisco Giants, as he had a good start in Sundays' series finale against their rivals in the National League West division. As it turned out, the Giants would eventually get to him, as he ended up having his worst start of the season in the Dodgers' 7-3 loss at Dodger Stadium to San Francisco on Sunday.

“I think that’s kind of been a thing my whole career,” Tony Gonsolin said after the Giants completed a sweep of the Dodgers, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Just trying to be too fine sometimes and not letting the guys put it in play. I’m suffering because of it.”

Gonsolin gave up seven earned runs on six hits and also allowed three walks to the Giants. He retired the first nine San Francisco batters he faced, but once the Giants found their rhythm in the fourth inning, there was no looking back for Michael Conforto and company.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite that ugly outing, Gonsolin is still 4-2 with a solid 2.92 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. His strikeout rate is down this season though with just a 19.8 K% from 23.9% in 2022. Moreover, he has a 9.7 BB% this year, up from 7.0 BB% last season.

It's all about moving on from that bad performance versus the Giants now for Gonsolin and the Dodgers, who will look to snap a three-game losing skid when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in a two-game set that starts on Tuesday in Anaheim.