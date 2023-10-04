Los Angeles Dodgers No. 2 overall prospect Michael Busch, who received 81 plate appearances with LA this season, won the Pacific Coast League MVP award for the 2023 campaign, per Eric Stephen of SB Nation's True Blue LA.

Busch was phenomenal at the Triple-A level, slashing .323/.431/.618 with a 1.049 OPS and 27 home runs, per Baseball Reference. Although his production didn't translate to the big leagues during the '23 season (Busch slashed .167/.247/.292 with a .539 OPS for the Dodgers) Los Angeles has reason to be confident in his future.

Michael Busch's future with Dodgers after winning PCL MVP

Busch is a versatile player with a very bright future. He can play second, third, and first base. Los Angeles obviously already has an excellent first baseman in Freddie Freeman, so the Dodgers will likely have him focus on one of the other two positions.

Miguel Vargas began the season as LA's second baseman. He struggled though, which led to a mid-season demotion. Max Muncy is the Dodgers' third baseman, but Busch could end up replacing him at some point down the road.

If everyone stays healthy and everything goes according to plan, the Dodgers probably will have Freeman at first base, Vargas or Busch at second, Muncy at third, and Gavin Lux at shortstop in 2024 barring a trade/free agent acquisition. A lot is subject to change and moves could be made during the offseason.

Still, Busch will factor into the Dodgers plans soon. He needs to display the ability to find success at the big league level, so perhaps being given an everyday opportunity could help him settle in. There's no question he's earned a chance following his superb 2023 season.