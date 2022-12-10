By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter.

Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role in the team’s success. Turner issued a message to Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia.

“Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter.

The Dodgers’ Twitter account also posted a good-bye to the superstar shortstop.

“From electric slides and plays to hitting streaks and a batting title. Thank you, @treavturner. Best of luck in Philadelphia!”

The Dodgers and Trea Turner never appeared to be headed for a reunion. Los Angeles prefers to dish out short-term contracts with high AAV, while Turner seemingly wanted a longer deal in free agency. He ended up signing an 11-year, $300M dollar deal with the Phillies. And there is no question that he deserves every bit of it.

Trea Turner offers a unique blend of speed, defense, and pure hitting ability. He also has a decent amount of power. Turner is a franchise player who helps teams remain competitive.

The Dodgers are in the process of deciding who their shortstop will be in 2023. Gavin Lux is an in-house option, but Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are still available in free agency. However, a recent report stated that the Dodgers would not be involved in the Correa sweepstakes.