In early October, former MLB star pitcher Trevor Bauer agreed to a settlement with the woman who accused him of battery and sexual assault. The settlement came after Bauer sued the woman for defamation before she also sued Bauer. The pitcher was able to explain what actually happened behind the scenes as a result of the settlement, and it was revealed that the woman seemingly set Bauer up (Bauer explains the details in this video, via Bauer's YouTube channel).

For the most part, just about every current MLB player has remained silent on the Trevor Bauer situation. Mookie Betts, however, recently broke his silence. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar said he “loves” Bauer and thinks he's “an awesome guy,” via L.A. Times Sports.

Trevor Bauer responded to Mookie Betts' endorsement on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.

Trevor Bauer responds to Mookie Betts

“Well, well, well… the ‘anonymous sources' are going to hate this…Appreciate you brother @mookiebetts,” Bauer wrote. “Enjoyed lining up next to you, @mookiebetts. I’m sorry we couldn’t finish what we started but whether it’s as a teammate or a rival, I hope to see you on the field again soon.”

Bauer said he appreciates Betts for his kind words. He also hinted at a potential big league return. However, Bauer took a shot at the “anonymous sources” as well.

So what exactly is Bauer referring to here?

Bauer's initial suspension was cut short and he became eligible to return to the Dodgers prior to the 2023 season. LA had a decision to make, as they could either bring Bauer back or release him. This was of course before Bauer was able to reveal any of the behind-the-scenes information.

The Dodgers ultimately released Bauer and he ended up pitching in Japan this past season.

Bauer calls out “anonymous sources”

As for the sources Bauer is referring to, and this is just speculation since he didn't specifically say who he was talking about, some reports prior to the Dodgers' decision to cut him suggested LA's clubhouse wanted him gone.

“The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer after his ban was reduced by 130 games and he became eligible for the 2023 season,” John Heyman of the New York Post wrote in an article published in late December of 2022. “Word is folks in their clubhouse would prefer he’d be elsewhere. More interesting is whether a small-market team that otherwise wouldn’t have a chance at this sort of talent might take a chance.”

In Heyman's defense, he wasn't the only writer/analyst who mentioned Dodgers players may prefer to move on from Bauer. Additionally, Betts doesn't speak for the entire clubhouse. It's still unknown how many other players feel about the 2020 NL Cy Young winner.

One would imagine that other players who support Trevor Bauer may begin speaking up now. But that is not guaranteed.

Bauer seemingly wants to pitch in the big leagues again and GMs will likely inquire about players' thoughts on Bauer before potentially signing him. A return to the Dodgers is highly unlikely, but Betts surely wouldn't mind a reunion based on his comments.