In his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow was named the team's Opening Day starter. While the Dodgers came away with a victory, Glasnow wasn't necessarily pleased with his performance.
Los Angeles used an four-run eighth inning to earn a 5-2 win. Glasnow pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two runs. He struck out three while walking four. A win is a win, but Glasnow thinks he can do better, via SportsNet.
“The whole day was kind of a grind. Timing and everything just wasn't my day I guess,” Glasnow said. “But I was happy I was able to stay within myself, get out of that inning and mitigate the damage.”
The Padres started the scoring with a Xander Bogaerts RBI in the third inning. To begin the fourth, San Diego loaded the bases with no one out. While a double play scored a run, Glasnow was able to strike out Tyler Wade to end the inning.
Manager Dave Roberts was impressed with how Glasnow was able to battle through the treacherous third and fourth innings. While he knows the right-hander wanted a better outing, Roberts was pleased with the outcome, via SportsNet.
“Started really good, then around that third, fourth inning there was a lot of stress. Seems like he lost some command,” Roberts said. “It was good to get him through that fifth inning clean. It was a good outing for him. I know there were some at-bats he'd like to have back. But he made pitches when he needed to, sign of an ace.”
Tyler Glasnow called pitching in the Seoul Series a fun and unique experience. After earning his first win with the Dodgers overseas, he is ready to return to Los Angeles and only improve his arsenal.