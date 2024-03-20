The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their regular season with a matchup against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series. It marked the first time Shohei Ohtani wore Dodgers blue for an official contest.
Los Angeles was able to come away with a 5-2 victory, earning the first win of any team in the 2024 MLB season. Ohtani began his Dodgers career by going 2-for-5 with an RBI.
The designated hitter's first at-bat with Los Angeles ended in a fielder's choice. But in his second trip to the plate, Ohtani got his first hit with the Dodgers, smacking single into right field.
Shohei Ohtani's first hit as a Dodger!#SeoulSeries pic.twitter.com/tHaep5ZbPo
After the hit, Ohtani stole second base. It was the first steal of the major league season, and the only one recorded in the contest. Through the first game of the season, Ohtani technically leads the league in stolen bases.
Major League Baseball's (current) stolen base leader#SeoulSeries pic.twitter.com/NHajUOHowO
His next to at-bats resulted in outs, as the Dodgers trailed 2-1 after the fourth inning. However, Ohtani singled in Gavin Lux in the eighth inning for his first RBI with LA. It was the finishing touch on a four-run inning that gave the Dodgers a lead they wouldn't look back on.
New team.
Same incredible swing.
Shohei Ohtani rips his first RBI as a Dodger! pic.twitter.com/QxUtq172Iy
With an injury to his elbow, Shohei Ohtani is focusing on just hitting in 2024. While the Dodgers would surely love to have him on the mound, they won't complain about having him in the batter's box. He came to LA as a .274 hitter with 171 home runs, 437 RBI and 86 RBI.
Now, Ohtani has started his Dodgers career off with a bang. He's still waiting for his first long ball, but the two-time MVP's work at the dish helped Los Angeles take down the Padres are start their season off with a W.