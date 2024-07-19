The Los Angeles Dodgers have been patiently waiting for Clayton Kershaw to make his 2024 debut. After his upcoming rehab start, the Dodgers may not need to wait much longer.

Kershaw is scheduled to make a four-inning rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, via David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. If everything goes well and no setbacks occur, it could potentially be the final rehab appearance Kershaw makes before rejoining the major league squad.

When he steps on the mound, it'll be the third rehab start for the lefty as he makes his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. In his most recent start, Kershaw threw five scoreless innings, striking out five while not allowing a hit.

While it may have come against Triple-A competition, the Dodgers are more concerned that Kershaw came out of the affair healthy. The same will be true over his four-inning outing on Friday. Another no-hit appearance would be impressive. But Kershaw simply escaping healthy and prepared for the rigors of MLB could lead to his call up.

The Dodgers hold a seven game lead in the NL West with their 56-41 record. However, Los Angeles could use some extra pitching with seven starters on the injured list. Players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin are all out, making the need for Clayton Kershaw even greater.

When he does return though, the Dodgers can be happy knowing they're returning one of the best pitchers in baseball history. Over his 16-year career with the Dodgers, Kershaw holds a 210-92 record, 2.48 ERA and 2,944/669 K/BB ratio. He's a former MVP, three-time Cy Young winner and World Series champion among a litany of accolades.

Los Angeles will need to wait a little longer until Clayton Kershaw is officially back into the rotation. But his rehab start on Friday will give the Dodgers plenty of answers in terms of a potential return date.