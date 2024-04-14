April 13, 2024 marked the eighth anniversary of Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant's last NBA game in which he bid farewell to the league with 60 points. The day was designated as this year's “Mamba Day” by the Bryant family and Nike celebrated with three new releases of retro Kobe sneaker models. Vanessa Bryant also had a gift for her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers as she sent the team an exclusive pair of Dodgers-themed Nike Kobe PEs. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Yearly, Nike has been celebrating Mamba Day with bring-backs of Kobe Bryant's most popular sneaker silhouettes. This year was no different as they released a Nike Kobe 4, Nike Kobe 6, and a protro of his “Venice Beach” Nike Kobe 8. It marks a special day for sneakerheads and the limited releases make for quite some hype and exclusivity around their drops.
The celebration didn't end there, however, as the Los Angeles Dodgers were treated to a special surprise from Nike and Vanessa Bryant herself. Upon arriving for their game against the San Diego Padres, the team was gifted with an exclusive pair of Nike Kobe 6 “Dodgers” PE.
Mamba Forever.
Thank you for the gift, Vanessa Bryant! Can’t wait to celebrate the anniversary of Kobe’s historic last game in style. #MambaDay pic.twitter.com/nvinwH0Tni
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 13, 2024
The exclusive colorway takes shape on one of Bryant's most popular silhouettes as Dodger blue runs throughout the scaled upper of the shoes. The iconic blue tone runs through the tongue, sockliner, heel, and the Zoom outsole. The shoe is contrasted with white along the laces, Swoosh, heel plate, and midsole. Kobe Bryant's number 8 is featured in red on both side panels while his signature is seen in red on the heel. These also feature a special touch along the tongue as it's stitched together with red laces like a baseball.
Ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres, Dodgers' staff and players were greeted with the signature black Nike Kobe box and their gratitude for the exclusive shoes was apparent.
Vanessa sent the @Dodgers Kobe 6 PEs for Mamba Day 🐍⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QoZmVczpdA
— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 13, 2024
Players like Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Jason Heyward, and even manager Dave Roberts were excited to get their hands on the exclusive PE pair, which has yet to be released to the public and has only been teased by Vanessa Bryant via her social media. It's clear some of the players have had their eyes on these for a while, so it's great of Bryant to show support for her favorite team and keep them laced in L.A.'s favorite sneakers.
Kobe Bryant was an avid Dodgers fan and going to Dodger games became a regular tradition for the Bryant family. Things came full-circle in September 2023 when Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, threw out the first pitch at a Log Angeles Dodgers home game.
The Dodgers defeated the Padres 5-2 on Mamba Day and the players must have had Kobe Bryant on their minds all night. We're excited to see more exclusive colorways like these and with the way Nike has been bringing back the Kobe line during 2024, there's still a chance we still may see these get a formal release. Be sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for updates on upcoming drops!