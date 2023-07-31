Nike has been hard at work since announcing the continuation of the Kobe Bryant and Mamba brands. With the expected launch coming around August 8th, or 8/24 known as “Kobe Day”, the rumors of future releases have been stirring. Now, two more colorways are set to drop in Summer 2024 and sneaker fans are hyped. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kobe Bryant's Nike line continues to be one of the most successful and sought-after collections for Nike Basketball. With Vanessa Bryant‘s blessing, Nike was given the go-ahead to continue releasing Kobe shoes through the upcoming years and keeping the legacy of the Black Mamba alive.

Since, a number of upcoming releases have been confirmed. An all-white Kobe 8 Protro is on the way, Nike is bringing back the Kobe 4 “Philly”, and they'll put a twist on one of the most popular basketball sneakers of all time with the Kobe 6 “Reverse Grinch.” Now, Nike is set to release two more colorways slated for Summer 2024, as reported by trusted sneaker insiders zSneakerheadz and SneakerFiles. The first is a return of the classic Nike Kobe 7 “Venice Beach.”

The Nike Kobe 8 originally released in 2013 and were a hit as far as popularity. They were a great basketball shoe that got traction in the volleyball world as well with their sleek, low-top design. The “Venice Beach” colorway was one of the most eccentric colorways and saw a lot of love at the time. They'll be back in 2024 just in time for the summer months with it's vibrate primary colorway and fresh painted design. They're set to retail for $180 USD.

Nike will be pulling out an entirely new theme for this next shoe as we see a Nike Kobe 6 Protro title “Italian Camo.” The colorway dons the ever-popular Kobe 6 which continues to be one of his most sought-after silhouettes. The shoe clearly features a camouflage pattern and is likely inspired by the Italian Army.

Kobe's Italian roots run deep as he lived there as a young boy. He always kept up with the language and was a huge supporter of bringing basketball to the country. It's cool to see Nike pay homage to his Italian heritage and it's clear that these shoes will be an instant classic. The bright red swoosh and tongue are the perfect finalizing details for this must-have sneaker. It will also retail for $180 USD.

With two new colorways already added to the rumor mill, we're sure to see a huge uptick in confirmed releases once Nike officially relaunches the line. They've seen a ton of success with the releases up to this point and it's clear that fans want to be closer to Kobe now than ever. These may be hard to grab on release day, so keep up with our sneaker page and be ready to mark those calendars.