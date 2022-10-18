Vin Scully’s Los Angeles mansion listed for sale at $15 million

If you have an extra $15 million lying around, you can be the next owner of a lovely mansion up in Hidden Hills that used to be the home of Los Angeles Dodgers great Vin Scully. According to TMZ, the mansion is set to hit the market this week. Considering the property’s selling price, prospective buyers can expect nothing but opulence and comfort in it.

Built on a lot that is nearly two acres in size, Vin Scully’s mansion is an 11,000-foot property that is complete with a “with a detached guest apartment, full guest house and a 6-car garage.”

In a separate report from Jack Flemming of The Los Angeles Times, it is revealed that Vin Scully bought the compound for $12.4 million — in cash.

“Scully, who became a baseball icon and Southern California staple during his six decades in the Dodgers broadcast booth, paid $12.4 million in cash for the compound in 2009, records show. The listing arrives two months after he died in August at 94.”

The interior of the mansion carries a heavy French influence, with oakwood floors, gorgeous fireplaces, and custom-made wallpapers. In addition, Vin Scully’s home features a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. A movie theatre is also a major attraction.

Vin Scully’s home is said to be the sixth most expensive property up for sale in Hidden Hills.

Vin Scully died in August 2022, six years after he retired from a broadcasting career that spanned nearly seven decades. He was best known for covering Dodgers games and was widely beloved across the baseball community.