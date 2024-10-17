The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a 2-1 lead in their NLCS series versus the New York Mets, thanks to an 8-0 Game 3 demolition at Citi Field on Wednesday. While the Dodgers were in control heading into the eighth inning, the struggling Shohei Ohtani blew the game open with a massive three-run homer, sending LA two wins away from the World Series. After losing Game 2, they rebounded by throwing their fourth shutout in their last five postseason games. Meanwhile, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler addressed free agency speculation and his availability in high-leverage playoff games.

“We talked about it before the San Diego start, me being in big games, that's literally all I care about… There's the stats and free agency and all this s**t, but I want 25 guys in the locker room to believe I give us a really good chance to win,” Buehler said after the game, via Dodgers writer Matthew Moreno on X, formerly Twitter.

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers def. Mets, Dodgers lead series 2-1

Winning Game 3 of their seven-game NLCS series gives the Dodgers a big advantage over the Mets. This win gives them some breathing room and the opportunity to grab a stranglehold over the series, whatever happens in Game 4.

However, the best response to a win like this is to stay locked in and focus on winning the next one. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts agreed, citing his players' focus this postseason.

“These guys are locked in,” the skipper said, via a report from the Associated Press. “And they understand they have a job to do to prevent runs. And I think we're playing good defense, too.”

Meanwhile, Walker Buehler struck out Mets star hitter Francisco Lindor, leaving the bases loaded in the second. Walking off the mound, the pitcher yelled, once in Lindor's direction.

Roberts was all praises for his starting pitcher after the game, as well.

“That was the pitch of the game,” the manager said. “Obviously, the crowd was into it. They were gaining momentum. To get the breaking ball down below the zone and get a great hitter out was huge. And I think that just kind of speaks to experience.”

Max Muncy, who hit his 13th career postseason homer in Game 3 to tie Corey Seager and Justin Turner for the Dodgers record, echoed his manager's sentiments about Buehler.

“Walker, he's a different animal in the postseason,” Muncy said. “I don't care what [Buehler's] regular-season numbers are, especially this year coming off the second Tommy John (surgery). We all knew once we got into this setting he was going to be Walker Buehler, and he was definitely that tonight.”

It's safe to say now that Ohtani has played to his $700-million contract, while the $325-million rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto has also showed up for the Dodgers. Can Walker Buehler enter free agency with another big postseason, and perhaps another World Series, under his belt?