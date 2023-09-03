Walker Buehler's previous ideal injury return date was set for September 1st. Here we are on September 2nd, and the star pitcher still isn't with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That said, he is close to a return. Buehler is scheduled to throw one-two innings in a minor league rehab start on Sunday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“Walker Buehler is scheduled to throw 1-2 innings for OKC #Dodgers on Sunday. First game action since June 10, 2022,” Plunkett reported.

There have been no shortage of Buehler injury updates this season. Buehler hasn't actually pitched in a game since June of 2022 as Plunkett reported. He will require a few rehab starts before re-joining the Dodgers. Still, the fact that a rehab start date has been officially set is a major update. It means, Buehler is closing in on a return to the ball club, barring any setbacks.

Dodgers: Walker Buehler closing in on injury return

The 29-year-old is working his way back from his second Tommy John surgery. Returning from the surgery twice is fairly rare but Buehler appears close to doing so. Although he may not pitch at an All-Star caliber level immediately once he joins LA again, Buehler's presence will be important down the stretch and in the playoffs.

In case anybody forgot, Buehler is a two-time All-Star and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2021. He also played a big role in helping the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

It will be interesting to see what role Buehler has on the Dodgers pitching staff this season. He could be used as a bullpen option, or perhaps the Dodgers will bring him back as a starter. Right now, the playoff rotation projects to include Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias without question. Other candidates are Lance Lynn, Bobby Miller and some of LA's younger arms.

Buehler may be an option as well. Regardless of what his role ends up being, Dodgers fans will simply be happy to see him on the mound once again.