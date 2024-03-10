Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up for a 2024 MLB season with immense expectations, in which anything short of a World Series championship–which would be the franchise's first since the COVID-shortened 2020 season–would feel like a major disappointment. Of course, the Dodgers made the biggest move of the entire MLB offseason by signing free agent and undisputed best player in baseball Shoehei Ohtani to a record-breaking contract last winter, and Roberts knows that the pressure will be on to yield results when the season gets underway in just a few short weeks.
Still, as the team gears up for the new campaign, those immense expectations aren't stopping Roberts and his squad from allowing some moments of levity into the proceedings. Recently, famous comedian and actor Will Ferrell stopped by a Dodgers' spring training media session in a moment that quickly went viral online.
“There's this new prospect, Ferrell,” joked the comedian, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Do you think you traded too much for him?”
“So, this Ferrell guy we just acquired last night,” responded Dave Roberts. “Just to show how much he cares about competing and playing and wanting to be a Dodger, he flew out, first flight out this morning from Los Angeles.”
Despite the immense expectations on the team this year, it's good to see Dave Roberts and the Dodgers remembering that sports, after all, are supposed to be fun.