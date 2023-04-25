Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Will Smith is progressing nicely from his concussion, but he is still a bit far from making his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The veteran catcher–who is also one of the Dodgers’ most consistent hitters–has been sidelined over the past week after experiencing concussion symptoms. It came after he was hit in the face by three foul balls during their showdown with the San Francisco Giants last April 11. While Smith passed the concussion test, the symptoms just piled up and convinced the team that it’s definitely concussion.

Smith was forced to go on the seven-day injured list as a result of the injury. He’s already eligible to be activated, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the 28-year-old will remain sidelined in their three-game series with the Pirates that runs through Thursday.

The good news is that Will Smith has traveled with the team and has even went through agility drills at PNC Park, per David Vassegh of MLB Network. While it’s unknown when he’ll be able to suit up once again for the Dodgers, his recovery could put him on pace to play against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

On other Dodgers injury report, as the team awaits the return of Smith, they did get some good news when it comes to Tony Gonsolin. The right-hander is now expected to start for the team on Wednesday against the Pirates after being placed on the injured reserve at the start of the season due to an ankle injury.

Here’s to hoping that LA gets 100 percent healthy sooner rather than later. The team could really use it as they try to build more momentum for the season.