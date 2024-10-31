The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off an improbable comeback victory in Game 5 to win the World Series, 7-6, against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Crucial mistakes from New York in the fifth inning, including Aaron Judge dropping a routine fly ball, allowed the Dodgers to erase a five-run deficit and ultimately sneak out with the Commissioner's Trophy. Moreover, after the game, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez added that this may just signal the Dodgers' future dominance.

“They're just getting started. Don't forget, Shohei Ohtani will be pitching next year. They have a core coming back, they have incredible resources,” Rodriguez said in the FOX Sports postgame show, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

World Series Game 5: Dodgers def. Yankees, Dodgers win 4-1

Winning Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Yankees has given the Dodgers their eighth overall title in franchise history, their first in four years, and their first in a full MLB season since 1988. Moreover, clinching their eighth title in 2024 reminded fans of Kobe Bryant‘s legacy in LA, making the moment more special.

Besides Shohei Ohtani, they relied on Freddie Freeman, World Series MVP, and Walker Buehler, who retired the bottom of the Yankees' lineup in order to win Game 5.

Likewise, the Dodgers have won the title with an injury-ravaged roster, meaning that Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez might have waxed prophetic about their chances to win again once their core comes back together.

“We're obviously resilient, but there's so much love in the clubhouse that won this game today,” shortstop Mookie Betts said, via Alden Gonzalez for ESPN. “That's what it was. It was love, it was grit. I mean, it was just a beautiful thing. I'm just proud of us and I'm happy for us.”

Meanwhile, Buehler commented on how he effectively clinched the title after checking in the ninth inning.

“There's just a lot of ways we can win baseball games. Obviously the superstars we have on our team and the discipline, it just kind of all adds up,” he said.

After disappointing results in the seasons after their 2020 World Series win, the Dodgers splurged on Shohei Ohtani, signing him to a $700-million deal. Likewise, the Dodgers also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose heroics on the mound propelled the team to the championship.

Now, their superstars and core of skilled players will face the tougher task of defending their title.