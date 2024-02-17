Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets real on joining the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani was the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest signing of the offseason. However, they also signed one of the best available pitchers in free agency. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to make his MLB debut in 2024 after establishing himself as a baseball star in Japan. Yamamoto revealed what he's looking forward to most in MLB during a recent interview with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

“I am looking forward to facing players on a different level, a higher level,” Yamamoto said.

Yamamoto is also happy with the support he's received so far since joining the Dodgers.

“I get a lot of support from teammates and staff, from the whole organization. And I am able to focus on what I need to do here.”

Yamamoto's ceiling suggests that he can become a true ace at the big league level. Scouts have raved about his potential and he's set to lead the Dodgers' pitching rotation.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto already impressing Dodgers

Yamamoto threw live batting practice on Saturday with spring training right around the corner. Freddie Freeman was among the Dodgers who were impressed by Yamamoto, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported.

“That was incredible,” Freeman said after Yamamoto struck him out.

Freeman is also thankful that he will not need to face Yamamoto in games, via Dodgers Insider.

“That’s some crazy stuff,” Freeman said. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”

If a seven-time All-Star and former MVP says you are “incredible”, it probably means you are indeed incredible. Dodgers fans should be excited to watch Yoshinobu Yamamoto throughout the 2024 campaign.